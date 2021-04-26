Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd AW demonstrate agile combat employment during Exercise Rainier War

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing transport equipment and personnel from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, during exercise Rainier War April 26, 2021. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large formation exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing, designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support full spectrum operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 01:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792538
    VIRIN: 210426-F-AO460-1001
    Filename: DOD_108308195
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

