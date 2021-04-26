U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing transport equipment and personnel from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, during exercise Rainier War April 26, 2021. Rainier War is a semi-annual, large formation exercise led by the 62nd Airlift Wing, designed to train aircrews under realistic scenarios that support full spectrum operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 01:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792538
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-AO460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108308195
|Length:
|00:09:10
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 62nd AW demonstrate agile combat employment during Exercise Rainier War, by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
