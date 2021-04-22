Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victim Advocate and SHARP

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    100th Missile Defense Brigade (GMD)

    Army 1st Lt. Edwin Wiley, the intelligence officer for the 100th Missile Defense Brigade, explains the importance of the U.S. Army SHARP program and his responsibilities as a Victim Advocate at the 100th Brigade to intercept and strike out sexual assault and harassment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 22:21
    Category: PSA
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    TAGS

    Victim Advocate
    SHARP
    100th Missile Defense Brigade
    Edwin Wiley
    SHARP month

