Army 1st Lt. Edwin Wiley, the intelligence officer for the 100th Missile Defense Brigade, explains the importance of the U.S. Army SHARP program and his responsibilities as a Victim Advocate at the 100th Brigade to intercept and strike out sexual assault and harassment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 22:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792528
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-VX744-0542
|Filename:
|DOD_108308021
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Victim Advocate and SHARP, by SSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
