Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Special Forces Combat Dive School B Roll - HELOCAST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Soldiers attending the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course perform HELOCAST and practice the skills needed to perform amphibious infiltration, February 2020, Key West Florida. Green Beret Combat Divers are assigned to U.S. Army Special Forces Operational Detachment - Alphas that specialize in maritime operations.

    The SFCDQC is a seven-week course taught by the U.S. Army Special Forces Underwater Operations School at Key West, Florida, and is widely recognized as one of the most difficult advanced skills courses for Special Operations Forces. These SOF soldiers from the United States and partner nations graduate the course ready and capable of the elevated skills needed to operate in the multi-domain environment of current operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792521
    VIRIN: 200221-A-UL938-366
    Filename: DOD_108307885
    Length: 00:09:40
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Combat Dive School B Roll - HELOCAST, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    scuba
    SOF
    USASOC
    USAJFKSWCS
    special forces
    green beret
    goarmysof

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT