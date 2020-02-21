Soldiers attending the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course perform HELOCAST and practice the skills needed to perform amphibious infiltration, February 2020, Key West Florida. Green Beret Combat Divers are assigned to U.S. Army Special Forces Operational Detachment - Alphas that specialize in maritime operations.
The SFCDQC is a seven-week course taught by the U.S. Army Special Forces Underwater Operations School at Key West, Florida, and is widely recognized as one of the most difficult advanced skills courses for Special Operations Forces. These SOF soldiers from the United States and partner nations graduate the course ready and capable of the elevated skills needed to operate in the multi-domain environment of current operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792521
|VIRIN:
|200221-A-UL938-366
|Filename:
|DOD_108307885
|Length:
|00:09:40
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Forces Combat Dive School B Roll - HELOCAST, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT