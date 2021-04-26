IRGCN Interaction with U.S. Naval Vessels in the North Arabian Gulf

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210426-N-NO146-1007 ARABIAN GULF (April 26, 2021) Three Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) fast inshore attack craft (FIAC) approach the U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranof (WPB 1318) and patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10), while the U.S. vessels were conducting routine maritime security patrols in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf, April 26. Firebolt is assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 55 and Baranof is assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the largest U.S. Coast Guard unit outside the United States, and operates under TF 55. (U.S. Navy Photo)