    IRGCN Interaction with U.S. Naval Vessels in the North Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.26.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210426-N-NO146-1007 ARABIAN GULF (April 26, 2021) Three Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) fast inshore attack craft (FIAC) approach the U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranof (WPB 1318) and patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10), while the U.S. vessels were conducting routine maritime security patrols in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf, April 26. Firebolt is assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 55 and Baranof is assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the largest U.S. Coast Guard unit outside the United States, and operates under TF 55. (U.S. Navy Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792514
    VIRIN: 210426-N-NO146-1007
    Filename: DOD_108307754
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IRGCN Interaction with U.S. Naval Vessels in the North Arabian Gulf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    USNAVCENT

