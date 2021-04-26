210426-N-NO146-1007 ARABIAN GULF (April 26, 2021) Three Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) fast inshore attack craft (FIAC) approach the U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranof (WPB 1318) and patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10), while the U.S. vessels were conducting routine maritime security patrols in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf, April 26. Firebolt is assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 55 and Baranof is assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the largest U.S. Coast Guard unit outside the United States, and operates under TF 55. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792514
|VIRIN:
|210426-N-NO146-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108307754
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Downloads:
|33
|High-Res. Downloads:
|33
IRGCN Interaction with U.S. Naval Vessels in the North Arabian Gulf
