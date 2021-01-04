For the second week of April, which is designated as The Month of the Military Child, #SWCS Commander, Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson and his wife Carolyn read the children's book "Night Catch" by Brenda Ehrmantraut and illustration by Vicki Wehrman.
This is a story of a military child and his father who goes on a deployment and how they are going to stay connected.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 21:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792507
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-UL938-240
|Filename:
|DOD_108307686
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Children's book reading for the Month of the Military child, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
