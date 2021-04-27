Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW8) conducts flight operations on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW8) conducts flight operations on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) April 19, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery test and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792496
    VIRIN: 210419-N-YW264-1001
    Filename: DOD_108307610
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVW 8
    YW264

