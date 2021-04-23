Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASA's Michelle LaRue speaks on assistence recieved from Vaccine Equity Task Force

    HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Michelle LaRue, Director of Health and Human Services for CASA, an organization that assists Latino and immigrant people in the state of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, speaks on her experience with Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The VETF, led by Maryland National Guard Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, is an initiative to ensure the equitable delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to underserved, vulnerable, and hard-to-reach communities throughout Maryland.The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792495
    VIRIN: 210423-Z-BZ695-2001
    Filename: DOD_108307556
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: HYATTSVILLE, MD, US 

    Vaccinations
    MDNG
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    VETF

