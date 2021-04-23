CASA's Michelle LaRue speaks on assistence recieved from Vaccine Equity Task Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Michelle LaRue, Director of Health and Human Services for CASA, an organization that assists Latino and immigrant people in the state of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, speaks on her experience with Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The VETF, led by Maryland National Guard Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, is an initiative to ensure the equitable delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to underserved, vulnerable, and hard-to-reach communities throughout Maryland.The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)