CASA's Michelle LaRue speaks on assistence recieved from Vaccine Equity Task Force

Michelle LaRue, Director of Health and Human Services for CASA, an organization that assists Latino and immigrant people in the state of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, speaks on her experience with Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VETF, led by Maryland National Guard Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, is an initiative to ensure the equitable delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to underserved, vulnerable, and hard-to-reach communities throughout Maryland.The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
