Vaccine Equity Task Force [B-Roll]
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, leader of Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force, and Congressman Anthony Brown, visit CASA Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Maryland, April 23, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792494
|VIRIN:
|210423-Z-BZ695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108307546
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|HYATTSVILLE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead and Congressman Anthony Brown visit CASA Multicultural Center [B-Roll], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT