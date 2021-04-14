Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) representatives get a soldiers perspective during Dragoon Ready 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) representatives tour the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) during Dragoon Ready 21 in Hohenfels Germany. The visit was part of outreach from ASAP to soldiers to gather feedback and suggestions on how to optimize the program for soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)