    Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) representatives get a soldiers perspective during Dragoon Ready 2021

    GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) representatives tour the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) during Dragoon Ready 21 in Hohenfels Germany. The visit was part of outreach from ASAP to soldiers to gather feedback and suggestions on how to optimize the program for soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792493
    VIRIN: 210414-A-MC340-255
    Filename: DOD_108307503
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: DE

    This work, Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) representatives get a soldiers perspective during Dragoon Ready 2021, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DragoonReady
    USarmyeuraf

