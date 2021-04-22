Fort Lee Conducts SHARP Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



While there was no jumping at this year’s “Jumping for SHARP” event, the April 22 presentation still packed a powerful punch of awareness and prevention.



The original program organized by the Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Service Department was supposed to take place at Fort Pickett, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Lee, and feature an airborne operation along with an exhibition jump by the Army Black Daggers parachute team. Those elements had to be scrubbed due to a COVID-19 issue that grounded the aircraft crew.



Despite the setback, the show carried on at an alternate site – the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion’s Stillions Field. With presenters just as passionate about their messages in support of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, the effectiveness of the “Plan B” program more than made up for the absence of descending parachutes and the other activities representative of the Pickett event.