Sailors assigned to Naval Station Everett (NSE) perform the evening colors ceremony on NSE , April 13, 2021. Evening colors has been a tradition since 1843 when the U.S. Navy borrowed the tradition of morning and evening colors from the British. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan J. Soto)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 19:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792487
|VIRIN:
|210413-N-VQ841-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108307401
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Evening Colors on Naval Station Everett, by PO3 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
