    Evening Colors on Naval Station Everett

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Soto 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Sailors assigned to Naval Station Everett (NSE) perform the evening colors ceremony on NSE , April 13, 2021. Evening colors has been a tradition since 1843 when the U.S. Navy borrowed the tradition of morning and evening colors from the British. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan J. Soto)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792487
    VIRIN: 210413-N-VQ841-1001
    Filename: DOD_108307401
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evening Colors on Naval Station Everett, by PO3 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

