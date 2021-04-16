On April 16, 2021, the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium turned into Mass Vaccination Site in Annapolis, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 19:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792484
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-BZ695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108307336
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium turns into Mass Vaccination Site, by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
