Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium turns into Mass Vaccination Site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    On April 16, 2021, the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium turned into Mass Vaccination Site in Annapolis, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 19:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792484
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-BZ695-1001
    Filename: DOD_108307336
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium turns into Mass Vaccination Site, by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    MDNG
    COVID-19
    VETF
    Vaccine Equity Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT