Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 19:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792478
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-VQ771-566
|Filename:
|DOD_108307224
|Length:
|00:07:47
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WIARNG TAG Monthly Message - May 2021, by SPC Anya Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT