    Airman and Family Readiness Program

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the second of this five episode special, Tech. Sgt. Giselle Rodriguez, Deployment Cycle Support Specialist, talks about the services that the Airman and Family Readiness Program devotes to our service members and their families before, during and after deployment.

    “That’s what I’m here for,” says Rodriguez. “Whatever support I can give, I’m here. I know that I’ve received the help when I’ve needed it, so being a part of them, even in my day to day life I’m very grateful for being here.”

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 17:04
    Category: Series
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    ANG
    Otis
    Deployment Cycle Support
    Airman and Family Readiness
    102nd IW

