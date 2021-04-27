The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the second of this five episode special, Tech. Sgt. Giselle Rodriguez, Deployment Cycle Support Specialist, talks about the services that the Airman and Family Readiness Program devotes to our service members and their families before, during and after deployment.
“That’s what I’m here for,” says Rodriguez. “Whatever support I can give, I’m here. I know that I’ve received the help when I’ve needed it, so being a part of them, even in my day to day life I’m very grateful for being here.”
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 17:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792473
|VIRIN:
|210427-Z-CP771-635
|Filename:
|DOD_108307159
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Airman and Family Readiness Program, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT