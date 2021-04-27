video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792473" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the second of this five episode special, Tech. Sgt. Giselle Rodriguez, Deployment Cycle Support Specialist, talks about the services that the Airman and Family Readiness Program devotes to our service members and their families before, during and after deployment.



“That’s what I’m here for,” says Rodriguez. “Whatever support I can give, I’m here. I know that I’ve received the help when I’ve needed it, so being a part of them, even in my day to day life I’m very grateful for being here.”