    The Transformation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The process of becoming a United States Marine is not an easy one. Recruits endure 13 weeks of some of the most rigorous training in the World.
    Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.
    Click here to see if you have what it takes : https://rmi.marines.com

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792462
    VIRIN: 210427-M-HJ365-839
    Filename: DOD_108307121
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Transformation, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

