The process of becoming a United States Marine is not an easy one. Recruits endure 13 weeks of some of the most rigorous training in the World.
Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.
Click here to see if you have what it takes : https://rmi.marines.com
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792462
|VIRIN:
|210427-M-HJ365-839
|Filename:
|DOD_108307121
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Transformation, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
