Secretary Blinken Participates in Virtual U.S.-Kenya Clean Energy Event
UNITED STATES
04.27.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in virtual U.S.-Kenya Clean Energy event.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 16:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792461
|Filename:
|DOD_108307114
|Length:
|00:18:14
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Blinken Participates in Virtual U.S.-Kenya Clean Energy Event
LEAVE A COMMENT