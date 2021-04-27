Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Blinken Participates in Virtual U.S.-Kenya Clean Energy Event

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in virtual U.S.-Kenya Clean Energy event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 792461
    Filename: DOD_108307114
    Length: 00:18:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Antony Blinken

