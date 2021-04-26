Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing 2021 Extremism Stand Down Training

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McDonough, the commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, illinois Air National Guard, provides command information policy guidance in Peoria, Ill., April 26, 2021, in conjunction with the Department of Defense one-day stand-down addressing the issues of extremist ideology within the military ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792459
    VIRIN: 210426-Z-F3935-1001
    Filename: DOD_108307098
    Length: 00:12:28
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    182nd Airlift Wing
    Extremism Stand Down Training

