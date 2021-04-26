182nd Airlift Wing 2021 Extremism Stand Down Training

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McDonough, the commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, illinois Air National Guard, provides command information policy guidance in Peoria, Ill., April 26, 2021, in conjunction with the Department of Defense one-day stand-down addressing the issues of extremist ideology within the military ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
