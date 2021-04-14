Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFE: The Aircrew Lifeline

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The mission of the 6th Operations Support Squadron's Aircrew Flight Equipment team is to ensure that all essential and lifesaving equipment is present and ready for use each time Macdill's aircrews step into a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792456
    VIRIN: 210427-F-FT779-0001
    Filename: DOD_108307000
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    6th Operations Support Squadron
    6th Operations Group
    6th Air Refueling Wing

