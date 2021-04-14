The mission of the 6th Operations Support Squadron's Aircrew Flight Equipment team is to ensure that all essential and lifesaving equipment is present and ready for use each time Macdill's aircrews step into a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 15:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792456
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-FT779-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108307000
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MacDill AFE: The Aircrew Lifeline, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
