MacDill AFE: The Aircrew Lifeline

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792456" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The mission of the 6th Operations Support Squadron's Aircrew Flight Equipment team is to ensure that all essential and lifesaving equipment is present and ready for use each time Macdill's aircrews step into a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)