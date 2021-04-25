Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Insurance 101 with AAFMAA – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E4 – 25 April 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Life insurance. While you are in the Army, you are covered by SGLI. But what about after your transition? What are your options? And why should you even have it? On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, we help you answer those questions as LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Jeremy Karr, Army veteran and Membership Coordinator for the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association, about the basics of Insurance 101. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E4.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 14:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792455
    VIRIN: 210425-A-OI989-170
    Filename: DOD_108306985
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Insurance 101 with AAFMAA – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E4 – 25 April 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    Life Insurance
    Soldier For Life Podcast
    AAFMAA

