Life insurance. While you are in the Army, you are covered by SGLI. But what about after your transition? What are your options? And why should you even have it? On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, we help you answer those questions as LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Jeremy Karr, Army veteran and Membership Coordinator for the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association, about the basics of Insurance 101. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E4.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2021 14:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792455
|VIRIN:
|210425-A-OI989-170
|Filename:
|DOD_108306985
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Insurance 101 with AAFMAA – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E4 – 25 April 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
