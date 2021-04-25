Insurance 101 with AAFMAA – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E4 – 25 April 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Life insurance. While you are in the Army, you are covered by SGLI. But what about after your transition? What are your options? And why should you even have it? On this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast, we help you answer those questions as LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Jeremy Karr, Army veteran and Membership Coordinator for the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association, about the basics of Insurance 101. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E4.