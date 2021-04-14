Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Ordnance Training Support Facility

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Students with a military ocupational specialty related to ordnance receive a two-hour training period where they learn about the history and evolution of ordnance.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    TAGS

    Ordnance
    Fort Lee
    CASCOM
    Ordnance Training Support Facility
    Sustainment Support Center

