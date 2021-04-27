Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Incirlik In-Focus Bataan Death March 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.27.2021

    Video by Airman Gary Hilton 

    AFN Incirlik

    Incirlik's Asian Pacific Heritage association, African American Heritage Council, FSS and other organizations come together for this year's Bataan Death March. The Bataan Death March is preformed annually in remembrance of the 60,000 to 80,000 American and Filipino POWs that were forced to march 70 miles in 1942. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 03:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792437
    VIRIN: 210427-F-IK699-1002
    Filename: DOD_108306395
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik In-Focus Bataan Death March 2021, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Incirlik Air Base

    Bataan Death March

    39 FSS

    AAHC

    APHA

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Bataan Death March
    39 FSS
    AAHC
    APHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT