Unsafe and Unprofessional Interaction with IRGCN Harth and FAC/FIAC in South Arabian Gulf

210402-N-NO146-1004 ARABIAN GULF (April 2, 2021) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55 conducted an unsafe and unprofessional action by crossing the bow of the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326) forcing the U.S. ship to conduct a defensive maneuver, Apr. 2. The U.S. vessel was conducting a routine maritime security patrol in international waters of the southern Arabian Gulf at the time of the incident. The USCGC ships are assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the largest U.S. Coast Guard unit outside the United States, and operate under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 55. (U.S. Navy photo)
|04.02.2021
|04.27.2021 01:35
|B-Roll
|792434
|210402-N-NO146-1004
|DOD_108306327
|00:00:20
|ARABIAN SEA
|4
|4
