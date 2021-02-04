Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsafe and Unprofessional Interaction with IRGCN Harth and FAC/FIAC in South Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN SEA

    04.02.2021

    Video by NAVCENT Public Affairs 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210402-N-NO146-1004 ARABIAN GULF (April 2, 2021) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55 conducted an unsafe and unprofessional action by crossing the bow of the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326) forcing the U.S. ship to conduct a defensive maneuver, Apr. 2. The U.S. vessel was conducting a routine maritime security patrol in international waters of the southern Arabian Gulf at the time of the incident. The USCGC ships are assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the largest U.S. Coast Guard unit outside the United States, and operate under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 55. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 01:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792434
    VIRIN: 210402-N-NO146-1004
    Filename: DOD_108306327
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Unsafe and Unprofessional Interaction with IRGCN Harth and FAC/FIAC in South Arabian Gulf, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    IRGCN

