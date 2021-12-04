Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID 2021 Best Warrior Competition (No Graphics/With Music)

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    AFN Humphreys

    Soldiers from United States Army 2nd Infantry Division competed in an annual warrior competition on Camp Casey, from Apr. 12th - 16th.

    The five day, twelve event competition was coordinated by Sgt. Maj. Randy Rivera, 2ID warrior competition coordinator. These events consisted of things like a combat run, water survivability, a written essay, a review board, the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, marksmanship, and an obstacle course.

    SGM Randy Rivera
    Best Warrior Coordinator

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 23:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792405
    VIRIN: 210412-F-LS471-1003
    Filename: DOD_108306162
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID 2021 Best Warrior Competition (No Graphics/With Music), by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Compete
    8th Army
    2ID
    Best Warrior
    Competition

