Soldiers from United States Army 2nd Infantry Division competed in an annual warrior competition on Camp Casey, from Apr. 12 - Apr. 16.
The five day, twelve event competition was coordinated by Sgt. Maj. Randy Rivera, 2ID warrior competition coordinator. These events consisted of things like a combat run, water survivability, a written essay, a review board, the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, marksmanship, and an obstacle course.
SGM Randy Rivera
Best Warrior Coordinator
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 23:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792404
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-LS471-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108306159
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2ID 2021 Best Warrior Competition (No Graphics/No Music), by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
