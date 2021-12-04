2ID 2021 Best Warrior Competition (No Graphics/No Music)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from United States Army 2nd Infantry Division competed in an annual warrior competition on Camp Casey, from Apr. 12 - Apr. 16.



The five day, twelve event competition was coordinated by Sgt. Maj. Randy Rivera, 2ID warrior competition coordinator. These events consisted of things like a combat run, water survivability, a written essay, a review board, the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, marksmanship, and an obstacle course.



SGM Randy Rivera

Best Warrior Coordinator