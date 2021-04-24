Broll: Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) deliver emergency supplies to the island of Kayangel, Palau, following Typhoon Surigae, April 24, 2021. The mission was in response to a national emergency declared by President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau after Typhoon Surigae devastated the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Philip Groff/Released)