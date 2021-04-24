Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Broll: Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALAU

    04.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) deliver emergency supplies to the island of Kayangel, Palau, following Typhoon Surigae, April 24, 2021. The mission was in response to a national emergency declared by President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau after Typhoon Surigae devastated the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Philip Groff/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792398
    VIRIN: 210424-G-GO214-1005
    Filename: DOD_108306126
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll: Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard Cutter delivers emergency supplies to Palau following Typhoon Surigae

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Typhoon
    Palau
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Sector Guam
    USCGC Myrtle Hazard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT