Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live fire using the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars at Joint Base Lewis-McChord April 19, 2021. The ENVG-B arms U.S. Army soldiers with the ability to target, engage, and neutralize threats; enhancing mission success and operator safety. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Egor Krasnonosenkikh)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 18:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792383
|VIRIN:
|210419-A-BY519-589
|Filename:
|DOD_108305981
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers conduct live fire with new ENVG-B, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
