Soldiers conduct live fire with new ENVG-B

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live fire using the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binoculars at Joint Base Lewis-McChord April 19, 2021. The ENVG-B arms U.S. Army soldiers with the ability to target, engage, and neutralize threats; enhancing mission success and operator safety. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Egor Krasnonosenkikh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792383
    VIRIN: 210419-A-BY519-589
    Filename: DOD_108305981
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    night vision
    lancer
    ENVG

