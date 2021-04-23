Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas - April 23, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It’s time for your Fort Report, the official news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:

    The Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, out of Ada, Oklahoma, is here at Fort Bliss with a yearlong mission to manage COVID-19 measures for deployers and those returning home from overseas.

    In the second of a series of Soldier support videos by the Bliss garrison command, Nancy Thomas-Mainor, the Fort Bliss Army Community Service director, talks Military and Family Life Counseling.

    Last but not least, it’s First Photos time, celebrating the best of our Army storytellers at Fort Bliss. This edition we look at the work of Staff Sgt. Michael West of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. West and the Iron Brigade returned home from overseas deployment earlier this month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 18:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 792375
    VIRIN: 210423-A-KV967-1001
    PIN: 210423
    Filename: DOD_108305935
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: ADA, OK, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas - April 23, 2021, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT