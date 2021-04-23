The Fort Report from Fort Bliss, Texas - April 23, 2021

It’s time for your Fort Report, the official news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.
In this edition:
The Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, out of Ada, Oklahoma, is here at Fort Bliss with a yearlong mission to manage COVID-19 measures for deployers and those returning home from overseas.
In the second of a series of Soldier support videos by the Bliss garrison command, Nancy Thomas-Mainor, the Fort Bliss Army Community Service director, talks Military and Family Life Counseling.
Last but not least, it’s First Photos time, celebrating the best of our Army storytellers at Fort Bliss. This edition we look at the work of Staff Sgt. Michael West of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. West and the Iron Brigade returned home from overseas deployment earlier this month.
