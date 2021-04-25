Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IBP21 Missile Launch

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Casey Trietsch 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210425-N-NO842-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) launches a missile during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 25. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792373
    VIRIN: 210425-N-NO824-1001
    Filename: DOD_108305911
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

    C3F
    PACFLT
    UXSIBP21
    IBP21

