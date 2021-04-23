1st Marine Division Sgt Maj Relief and Appointment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, Sgt. Maj. Terrence C. Whitcomb, the outgoing sergeant major of 1st Marine Division, and Sgt. Maj. Jason K. Jones, incoming sergeant major of 1st Marine Division stand at the position of attention during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 23, 2021. Whitcomb transferred responsibility, authority and accountability as sergeant major of 1st Marine Division to Jones. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard).