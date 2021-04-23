Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Division Sgt Maj Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, Sgt. Maj. Terrence C. Whitcomb, the outgoing sergeant major of 1st Marine Division, and Sgt. Maj. Jason K. Jones, incoming sergeant major of 1st Marine Division stand at the position of attention during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 23, 2021. Whitcomb transferred responsibility, authority and accountability as sergeant major of 1st Marine Division to Jones. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard).

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 18:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CT, US

    TAGS

    USMC
    SgtMaj
    Marines
    1st MARDIV

