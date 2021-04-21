Bliss makes personal firearm registration easy

Registering your personal firearm at Fort Bliss, Texas, has never been easier. Download the form at https://home.army.mil/bliss/index.php/download_file/view/1400/677 and follow the instructions on this video.
|04.21.2021
|04.26.2021 18:20
|PSA
|792369
|210421-A-KV967-2001
|210421
|DOD_108305715
|00:00:55
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|0
|0
