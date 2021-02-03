Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier Services: Bliss CR2I integrates and synchronizes health and wellness initiatives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Community Ready and Resilient Integrator program for the 1st Armored Division integrates and synchronizes health and wellness initiatives supporting the Senior Commanders priorities, while assisting Soldiers and their Commanders in mitigating Soldier health concerns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 18:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792367
    VIRIN: 210302-A-CB446-2001
    PIN: 210302
    Filename: DOD_108305706
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Services: Bliss CR2I integrates and synchronizes health and wellness initiatives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT