    Fort Sill Volunteer of the Year

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Congratulations to the 2021 Fort Sill Volunteers of the Year!!

    *Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Eriana Dorsey Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year, 434th Field Artillery Brigade
    *Eugene DeLoach, DA Civilian Volunteer of the Year, Fort Sill Garrison
    *Anne Larson Family Member Volunteer of the Year
    *USO Oklahoma Private Organization Volunteers of the Year

    Other hardworking volunteers who were recognized:
    *Chaplain (Maj.) Stephen Taylor, 428th Field Artillery Brigade
    *Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Kalunda, 75th Field Artillery Brigade
    *Staff Sgt. Wesley Baker, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    *Gunnery Sgt. Adam Fairchild, Marine Detachment, Fort Sill, OK
    *Bill Kaplan, 428th Field Artillery Brigade
    *Steven Weatherspoon, Reynolds Army Health Clinic
    *Lynn Stutzriem, Fort Sill Garrison
    *Teopista Kalunda, 75th Field Artillery Brigade
    *Shelby Snyder, 428th Field Artillery Brigade
    *Adriana Shipma, 434th Field Artillery Brigade
    *Fort Sill Patriot Spouses' Club
    *Fort Sill Retiree Council

    We thank you all for your selfless service to others!

    #PeopleFirst #WinningMatters

