Fort Sill Volunteer of the Year

Congratulations to the 2021 Fort Sill Volunteers of the Year!!



*Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Eriana Dorsey Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year, 434th Field Artillery Brigade

*Eugene DeLoach, DA Civilian Volunteer of the Year, Fort Sill Garrison

*Anne Larson Family Member Volunteer of the Year

*USO Oklahoma Private Organization Volunteers of the Year



Other hardworking volunteers who were recognized:

*Chaplain (Maj.) Stephen Taylor, 428th Field Artillery Brigade

*Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Kalunda, 75th Field Artillery Brigade

*Staff Sgt. Wesley Baker, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

*Gunnery Sgt. Adam Fairchild, Marine Detachment, Fort Sill, OK

*Bill Kaplan, 428th Field Artillery Brigade

*Steven Weatherspoon, Reynolds Army Health Clinic

*Lynn Stutzriem, Fort Sill Garrison

*Teopista Kalunda, 75th Field Artillery Brigade

*Shelby Snyder, 428th Field Artillery Brigade

*Adriana Shipma, 434th Field Artillery Brigade

*Fort Sill Patriot Spouses' Club

*Fort Sill Retiree Council



We thank you all for your selfless service to others!



