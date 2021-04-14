Congratulations to the 2021 Fort Sill Volunteers of the Year!!
*Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Eriana Dorsey Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year, 434th Field Artillery Brigade
*Eugene DeLoach, DA Civilian Volunteer of the Year, Fort Sill Garrison
*Anne Larson Family Member Volunteer of the Year
*USO Oklahoma Private Organization Volunteers of the Year
Other hardworking volunteers who were recognized:
*Chaplain (Maj.) Stephen Taylor, 428th Field Artillery Brigade
*Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Kalunda, 75th Field Artillery Brigade
*Staff Sgt. Wesley Baker, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
*Gunnery Sgt. Adam Fairchild, Marine Detachment, Fort Sill, OK
*Bill Kaplan, 428th Field Artillery Brigade
*Steven Weatherspoon, Reynolds Army Health Clinic
*Lynn Stutzriem, Fort Sill Garrison
*Teopista Kalunda, 75th Field Artillery Brigade
*Shelby Snyder, 428th Field Artillery Brigade
*Adriana Shipma, 434th Field Artillery Brigade
*Fort Sill Patriot Spouses' Club
*Fort Sill Retiree Council
We thank you all for your selfless service to others!
#PeopleFirst #WinningMatters
This work, Fort Sill Volunteer of the Year, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
