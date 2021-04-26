Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sheppard Public Affairs Makes a PSA for ADAPT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this PSA we highlight the Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program or ADAPT. We cover alcohol content and what the program is. Sheppard PA has been using the same PSA format and characters throughout every one of their PSAs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792336
    VIRIN: 210426-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108305248
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Public Affairs Makes a PSA for ADAPT, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ADAPT
    Alcohol
    PSA
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT