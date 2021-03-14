Jessica Golisch, a volunteer for the La Crosse Airport United Service Organizations, talks about being a USO volunteer for Volunteer Appreciation Week March 14, 2021, at the La Crosse Airport USO, Wisc. Golisch has been a USO volunteer for just over one year. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792333
|VIRIN:
|210314-A-FK859-311
|Filename:
|DOD_108305162
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|LA CROSSE, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Volunteer Jessica Golisch, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
