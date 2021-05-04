Soldiers from BACH recently practiced K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care. It’s a course that builds on the lifesaving medical skills they may use on the battlefield, but adapted to the needs of military working dogs that may become wounded, injured or ill in a deployed environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792331
|VIRIN:
|210405-A-OT285-407
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108304578
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Soldiers train on K9 casualty care, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
