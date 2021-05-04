Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Soldiers train on K9 casualty care

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers from BACH recently practiced K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care. It’s a course that builds on the lifesaving medical skills they may use on the battlefield, but adapted to the needs of military working dogs that may become wounded, injured or ill in a deployed environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792331
    VIRIN: 210405-A-OT285-407
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108304578
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Soldiers train on K9 casualty care, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine
    RHC-A

