BACH Soldiers train on K9 casualty care

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792331" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from BACH recently practiced K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care. It’s a course that builds on the lifesaving medical skills they may use on the battlefield, but adapted to the needs of military working dogs that may become wounded, injured or ill in a deployed environment.