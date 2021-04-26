Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Building Mountain Bike Trail Ride

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Soldiers from the Cold Steel Brigade hit the trails this morning for some team building mountain bike riding followed by a group discussion on resiliency led by Chaplain LTC Barron Wester.

    "Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, getting in a tough situation, making it through and telling the story, that builds your resilience," said Chaplain LTC Barron Wester, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company. (U.S. Army video by SSG Asa Bingham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792330
    VIRIN: 210426-A-BO313-282
    Filename: DOD_108304575
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Building Mountain Bike Trail Ride, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forscom
    Resilience
    First Army
    First Army Division West
    Mountain Bike

