Team Building Mountain Bike Trail Ride

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792330" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Cold Steel Brigade hit the trails this morning for some team building mountain bike riding followed by a group discussion on resiliency led by Chaplain LTC Barron Wester.



"Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, getting in a tough situation, making it through and telling the story, that builds your resilience," said Chaplain LTC Barron Wester, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company. (U.S. Army video by SSG Asa Bingham)