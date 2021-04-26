Soldiers from the Cold Steel Brigade hit the trails this morning for some team building mountain bike riding followed by a group discussion on resiliency led by Chaplain LTC Barron Wester.
"Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, getting in a tough situation, making it through and telling the story, that builds your resilience," said Chaplain LTC Barron Wester, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company. (U.S. Army video by SSG Asa Bingham)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 14:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792330
|VIRIN:
|210426-A-BO313-282
|Filename:
|DOD_108304575
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, Team Building Mountain Bike Trail Ride, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS
