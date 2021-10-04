Soldier's Medal Presented to Oregon Guard Member

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Apr. 10, BG Gregory Day, Land Component Commander, Colonel Philip DeMontigny, Commander 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, presented SFC Jedidia Powell with the Soldier's Medal at Camp Withycombe.



The award is for SFC Powell's actions on Nov. 28, 2017. He disregarded his safety and ran towards a burning house and evacuated a woman lying on the ground to a safe location. SFC Powell then entered the building to locate additional victims in the burning home, exposing himself to smoke inhalation and open flames. SFC Powell's quick thinking and deliberate disregard for his safety in the face of adversity helped save a life.