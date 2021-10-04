Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier's Medal Presented to Oregon Guard Member

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Apr. 10, BG Gregory Day, Land Component Commander, Colonel Philip DeMontigny, Commander 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, presented SFC Jedidia Powell with the Soldier's Medal at Camp Withycombe.

    The award is for SFC Powell's actions on Nov. 28, 2017. He disregarded his safety and ran towards a burning house and evacuated a woman lying on the ground to a safe location. SFC Powell then entered the building to locate additional victims in the burning home, exposing himself to smoke inhalation and open flames. SFC Powell's quick thinking and deliberate disregard for his safety in the face of adversity helped save a life.

