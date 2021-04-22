Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021_Earth_Day_PSA-15mb

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army Office Of Energy Initiatives

    2021 Earth Day PSA featuring Mr. Jack Surash, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installations, Energy & Environment).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 13:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792322
    VIRIN: 201001-A-JC329-001
    Filename: DOD_108304471
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021_Earth_Day_PSA-15mb, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water
    Energy
    Army
    Earth Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT