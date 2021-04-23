Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Soldiers train with M240B during Infantry Advanced Leader Course

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers take part in support by fire live-fire training with the M240B machine gun during the Infantry Advanced Leader Course being run by the New Jersey National Guard's 1-254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 23, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792321
    VIRIN: 210423-Z-NI803-1470
    Filename: DOD_108304454
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Infantry Advanced Leader Course

