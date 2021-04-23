U.S. Army Soldiers take part in support by fire live-fire training with the M240B machine gun during the Infantry Advanced Leader Course being run by the New Jersey National Guard's 1-254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 23, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792321
|VIRIN:
|210423-Z-NI803-1470
|Filename:
|DOD_108304454
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Soldiers train with M240B during Infantry Advanced Leader Course, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT