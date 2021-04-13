Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFSE-St. Louis Community Vaccination Center EOD3 Pulkrabek Feature

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Eli Pulkrabek, assigned to EOD Unit 1 in San Diego, California, talks about his duties as an explosive ordnance disposal technician and how it relates to the federal vaccination mission at the St. Louis Community Vaccination Center, April 13, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792314
    VIRIN: 210413-A-ET609-001
    Filename: DOD_108304321
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFSE-St. Louis Community Vaccination Center EOD3 Pulkrabek Feature, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

