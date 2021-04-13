U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Eli Pulkrabek, assigned to EOD Unit 1 in San Diego, California, talks about his duties as an explosive ordnance disposal technician and how it relates to the federal vaccination mission at the St. Louis Community Vaccination Center, April 13, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran/50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792314
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-ET609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108304321
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFSE-St. Louis Community Vaccination Center EOD3 Pulkrabek Feature, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT