    Whiteman Air Force Base Dorms

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This video provides Airmen a tour of dorms at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, March 25, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792309
    VIRIN: 210326-F-DG885-1002
    Filename: DOD_108304247
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman Air Force Base Dorms, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dorms
    509th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Unaccompanied Housing

