This video provides Airmen a tour of renovated dorm rooms at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, March 25, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 11:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792308
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-DG885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108304246
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Whiteman Air Force Base Renovated Dorm Room, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
