The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the first of this five episode special, Ms. Kimberly Healy, Airman and Family Readiness Program Specialist, speaks about a few of the many different services the Airman and Family Readiness Program has to offer.



“I just want everybody to know that I’m here to talk,” says Healy. “Any need is enough. So please, don’t hesitate.”