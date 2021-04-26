Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman and Family Readiness Program

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the first of this five episode special, Ms. Kimberly Healy, Airman and Family Readiness Program Specialist, speaks about a few of the many different services the Airman and Family Readiness Program has to offer.

    “I just want everybody to know that I’m here to talk,” says Healy. “Any need is enough. So please, don’t hesitate.”

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:27
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    Benefits
    ANG
    Otis
    Airman and Family Readiness
    102nd IW

