    Latvian Soldiers participate in OPFOR mission during Dragoon Ready 21

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    During Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area, soldiers with the Latvian Land Force joined up with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to serve as opposing forces (OPFOR) against the 2nd Cavalry Regiment as well as NATO allies and partners who also participated in the training event. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792300
    VIRIN: 210423-A-ZE118-618
    Filename: DOD_108304121
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian Soldiers participate in OPFOR mission during Dragoon Ready 21, by SGT Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2SCR
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TraintoWin
    DragoonReady

