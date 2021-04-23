Latvian Soldiers participate in OPFOR mission during Dragoon Ready 21

During Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area, soldiers with the Latvian Land Force joined up with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to serve as opposing forces (OPFOR) against the 2nd Cavalry Regiment as well as NATO allies and partners who also participated in the training event. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Amanda Fry)
