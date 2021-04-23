Latvian Soldiers participate in OPFOR mission during Dragoon Ready 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792300" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During Dragoon Ready 21 at the Hohenfels Training Area, soldiers with the Latvian Land Force joined up with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to serve as opposing forces (OPFOR) against the 2nd Cavalry Regiment as well as NATO allies and partners who also participated in the training event. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Amanda Fry)