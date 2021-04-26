Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Farewell Message from BAMC Commanding General BG Shan K. Bagby

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Corey Toye 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby shares his appreciation for the team’s hard work and support during his time as Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general. Bagby relinquishes command on April 28, 2021.

