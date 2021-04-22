Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill HAWC keeps members fit to fight

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    With Air Force fitness testing restarting in July, the MacDill Air Force Base Health and Wellness Centers services like the body pod to help service members reach their goals. The BOD POD measures body mass, or weight, and body volume using air displacement technology. Using these two variables, body density is computed and used with an equation to provide body composition information. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792291
    VIRIN: 210422-F-MI569-357
    Filename: DOD_108303845
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FL, US

