Order Up! The U.S. Army Culinary Outpost Food Truck is Serving Fresh and Convenient Meal Options (no graphics)

The U.S. Army Culinary Outpost Food Truck offers fresh and convenient meal options, including wraps, paninis, sandwiches, bowls, and more.
One of two trucks in Germany and four total in the U.S. Army, it serves community members on Tower Barracks and Rose Barracks.
Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria
Lower Third Information:
SGT Maita Inton
Culinary Outpost NCO
221st Quartermaster Co.
SFC Prentist Branch
Culinary Outpost Manager
221st Quartermaster Co.
