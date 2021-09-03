Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Order Up! The U.S. Army Culinary Outpost Food Truck is Serving Fresh and Convenient Meal Options (no graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    03.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Margaret Gabriel 

    AFN Bavaria

    The U.S. Army Culinary Outpost Food Truck offers fresh and convenient meal options, including wraps, paninis, sandwiches, bowls, and more.
    One of two trucks in Germany and four total in the U.S. Army, it serves community members on Tower Barracks and Rose Barracks.

    Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria


    Lower Third Information:

    SGT Maita Inton
    Culinary Outpost NCO
    221st Quartermaster Co.

    SFC Prentist Branch
    Culinary Outpost Manager
    221st Quartermaster Co.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792283
    VIRIN: 210309-A-LK741-331
    Filename: DOD_108303702
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Order Up! The U.S. Army Culinary Outpost Food Truck is Serving Fresh and Convenient Meal Options (no graphics), by SGT Margaret Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Food
    Quartermaster
    Army
    AFN Bavaria
    Culinary Outpost
    Margaret Gabriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT