Tree Planting at Crooked Creek

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792280" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Park rangers at Crooked Creek Lake hosted a volunteer tree-planting Earth Day event in Ford City, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2021. Approximately 20 volunteers attended the event to plant 200 tree saplings, which included Eastern White Pine and Swamp White Oak, donated by West Penn Power. Crooked Creek is one of 16 flood control reservoirs within the Pittsburgh District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Several reservoirs and parks throughout the Pittsburgh district celebrated Earth Day by hosting either a volunteer cleanup or tree-planting day. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)