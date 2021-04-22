Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tree Planting at Crooked Creek

    FORD CITY, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Park rangers at Crooked Creek Lake hosted a volunteer tree-planting Earth Day event in Ford City, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2021. Approximately 20 volunteers attended the event to plant 200 tree saplings, which included Eastern White Pine and Swamp White Oak, donated by West Penn Power. Crooked Creek is one of 16 flood control reservoirs within the Pittsburgh District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Several reservoirs and parks throughout the Pittsburgh district celebrated Earth Day by hosting either a volunteer cleanup or tree-planting day. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 07:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792280
    VIRIN: 210422-O-TI382-598
    Filename: DOD_108303618
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORD CITY, PA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    Earth Day
    Pittsburgh District
    Tree-Planting

