NATO and partner air forces take part in exercise Ramstein Alloy 21

NATO and partner air forces participated in Exercise Ramstein Alloy in the Baltic region on 20-21 April 2021. The NATO-led exercise involved German and Italian fighter jets from NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission, as well as Polish fighter jets. Aircraft from NATO partners Finland and Sweden were also involved.



The aircrews practised real-world scenarios, including the procedures for air intercepts. On 20 April, Italian fighter jets based in Lithuania were scrambled for real, during the exercise, to intercept Russian fighters, bombers and surveillance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.



Ramstein Alloy occurs three times a year, once in each of the three Baltic countries. The main objective is to sharpen skills used in Baltic Air Policing efforts and enhance interoperability of air forces from NATO member and partner nations.



Footage includes shots of Lithuanian Air Force C27 Spartan, Finnish F/A-18 Hornets and German Eurofighter Typhoons in flight. Plus, shots of Latvian Air Force AN-2 Colt, Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons in flight, shots of Italian Air Force during a scramble and soundbites from Colonel Viesturs Masulis, Latvian Air Force Commander.



SHOTLIST

20 April 2021



1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – LITHUANIAN AIR FORCE C27 SPARTAN



2. (00:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – LITHUANIAN PILOTS DOING A PRE-FLIGHT CHECK ON THE C27 SPARTAN



3. (00:27) MEDIUM SHOT – LITHUANIAN PILOTS AND A MECHANIC BOARDING THE C27 SPARTAN



4. (00:37) MEDIUM SHOT – LITHUANIAN PILOT GETTING READY IN THE C27 SPARTAN COCKPIT



5. (00:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – LITHUANIAN PILOT PERFORMING LAST CHECKS BEFORE FLIGHT



6. (00:54) VARIOUS SHOTS – LITHUANIAN PILOT CLOSING THE DOORS OF THE C27 SPARTAN



7. (01:02) WIDE SHOT – C27 SPARTAN TAKING OFF



8. (01:07) VARIOUS SHOTS – LITHUANIAN PILOTS SITTING IN THE C27 SPARTAN COCKPIT



9. (01:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH AIR FORCE F/A-18 HORNET IN FLIGHT



10. (01:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON EF2000 IN FLIGHT



11. (01:51) MEDIUM SHOT – LITHUANIAN PILOT SITTING IN THE C27 SPARTAN COCKPIT



12. (01:54) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON EF2000 IN FLIGHT



13. (02:00) MEDIUM SHOT – LITHUANIAN C27 SPARTAN LANDING ON THE ŠIAULIAI AIR BASE RUNWAY



14. (02:04) MEDIUM SHOT – ITALIAN PERSONNEL PREPARING AIRCRAFT FOR ALPHA SCRAMBLE



15. (02:07) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN PILOT GETTING READY FOR TAKEOFF IN ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON DURING ALPHA SCRAMBLE



16. (02:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN PERSONNEL PERFORMING PRE-FLIGHT CHECKS ON THE ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON DURING ALPHA SCRAMBLE





17. (02:31) MEDIUM SHOT – WING OF THE ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON



18. (02:34) VARIOUS SHOTS - ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON LEAVING THE HANGAR AT ŠIAULIAI AIR BASE FOR A REAL-LIFE INTERCEPTION



19. (03:07) WIDE SHOT – TWO ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOONS PERFORMING MANOEUVRES IN THE AIR DURING THE EXERCISE



20. (03:13) VARIOUS SHOTS - ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOONS LANDING IN ŠIAULIAI AIR BASE



21. (03:25) VARIOUS SHOTS - ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOONS TAXIING ON THE RUNWAY AT ŠIAULIAI AIR BASE



22. (03:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN AIR FORCE PERSONNEL CHECKING THE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON IN A HANGAR



23. (03:42) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN AIR FORCE SHOULDER PATCHES



21 April 2021



24. (03:48) CLOSE-UP SHOT – SHOULDER PATCHES ON A LATVIAN AIR FORCE PILOT



25. (03:51) MEIDUM SHOT – COCKPIT OF THE LATVIAN AIR FORCE AN-2 COLT



26. (03:54) VARIOUS SHOTS – COMMAND AND CONTROL IN AN-2 COLT



27. (04:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON IN FLIGHT



28. (04:13) GOPRO SHOT – LATVIAN AIR FORCE AN-2 COLT IN FLIGHT



29. (04:18) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – COLONEL VIESTURS MASULIS, LATVIAN AIR FORCE COMMANDER



“Baltic Air Policing is a peacetime NATO mission in order to ensure airspace sovereignty in the Baltic region. This mission is important for national security, political and economical stability.”



