Darwin Anzac day dawn ceremony and parade *B-Roll*

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    04.25.2021

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin participate in an Anzac Day dawn ceremony and parade in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2021. Anzac Day originally commemorated the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps forces from World War I, but now also recognizes the men and women who served in the Australian and New Zealand armed services in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. With the Northern Territory remaining free of COVID transmission within the community, Marines were able to participate in today’s events to show respects to their fallen, former, and active members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 06:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792216
    VIRIN: 210425-M-YH254-1001
    Filename: DOD_108302517
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: DARWIN, AU 

